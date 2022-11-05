Evidence of Loss

She goes on to list other ways she’s failed her grandmother’s legacy—her flower bed, her piano gathering dust. But then her scope widens to others’ failures—a farm auction, an abandoned homestead still very livable, graves of two boys who died in the 1918 influenza epidemic, the notes and prayers in her grandmother’s broken-back well-used Bible. In this swirl outward, the word “failure” begins to take on a less personally judgmental meaning and begins to describe simply a state of brokenness, as when a rope fails. After rereading the essay again, I realized that another thing she was describing was loss. What I felt in reading her evidence of failures was what was lost when things broke.

Much of what was lost on the South Dakota plains was the hope of making an Eden there: small farms, homes for thousands if not millions, industrious little towns connected by railroad lines to the big cities of the east and west. They didn’t count on rain not following the plow. They believed the propaganda that sold them tickets west. But they also felt the lure of the land, which Kathleen also felt and describes so beautifully, that magnificent geography still there, not broken. She takes us to the heart of that place and says “Look.”

Loss is a hard thing to see. The evidence of it is absence, the disappearance of something. It’s mostly only felt. It’s the hole in your heart, the tears that begin to wet your face. The way your body turns away involuntarily, trying to get away.