Ephemeral Stream

You could say we don’t deserve to be here, thinking longer term. We drink from the San Joaquin River courtesy of the American taxpayers’ development of the Friant-Kern Canal and Millerton Lake. Lindsay was about to dry up and blow away before the Feds got through the chaos created by the big boys on the Westside and succeeded in getting funds appropriated for the Central Valley Project. Maybe being a bedroom community for commuters to jobs elsewhere is as much as we can really expect, given the loss of connection to our resource base. Maybe the flood of good times provided by Sunkist and Lindsay Olive (“a good town, a great olive”) was a one-time event.

There’s another book I’m reaching for at this moment, like for a life raft. It’s a small novel by French author Jean Giono called “Second Harvest.” It is a story about a French mountain village emptied of all but its last two occupants, an old woman and a middle-age single man. When the old woman wanders off, it seems as if the man and his village are doomed. But the sisters of mercy bring him a wife, and she with her homemaking instincts begins to help repopulate the emptied houses. Where there is land there is hope. People always need a place to make home.

If I were asked, what I would propose to the Lindsay city fathers and mothers is that we find some way to get the fruit of the land to start moving through the town again. Then the packinghouses and the churches, as well as the empty storefronts and bars, will have some reason for being here. We must find a way to make the stream of fruit or other produce perennial, not ephemeral.

Trudy Wischemann is a land lover who writes. You can send her your watershed thoughts c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.