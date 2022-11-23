Paul is not unique in his neighborliness. I have met one small farmer after another who feels the immorality of the economic system in which they are snagged, the closing vise in which they are caught, the destruction of our natural bounty that occurs when crops don’t make a profit unless they’re exported through the narrowing neck of the marketers. One after another sees the insanity of the way our water supply is distributed, often illegally but without any way to call the cops. What makes Paul unique, and a living treasure in this Valley, is that he has stood up, called upon those other good farmers, and said “let’s try to do this right.” He’s still standing, and still calling.

So if you want a whiff of heaven on earth, of the reality of heaven on earth, give yourself a little time to go taste abundance at Sweet Home Ranch this weekend. The hours are 9-5 pm Friday and 9-4 Saturday, including live Christmas music from around the world by Musica Viva and FMC Players starting at 3 pm Saturday. The address is 4399 Ave. 400 (between Roads 40 and 48) about 5 miles east of Kingsburg; call 559-260-1958 for more information.

Be well. Be better. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Love, Trudy.

Trudy Wischemann is a scribe in Lindsay, once the small-farmer Olive Capitol of the World. You can send her your visions c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

