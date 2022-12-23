Sunday night in a dream, I was being shown a picture of some lost sheep. My job, which was being given to me by a woman I’ve never met, was to find them. The fact that they were actually two minnows with names like Oscar and Joe made the job slightly more difficult and definitely more urgent because sheep at least don’t need to be in water to stay alive. But I found them. All was well.

It had been a lost sheep week. My friends, the Bastady brothers I mentioned in last week’s column, had lost a dog the week before, and she was still missing that Sunday of the magnificent rainbow and perfect storm. So Monday I made “Lost Dog” signs and put them up where people who work in the surrounding orange groves might see them: a couple of pesticide offices, the irrigation district office, and Strathmore Feed. Tuesday somebody saw one of the signs who’d seen the dog the day before, then somebody else saw the dog that morning and contacted my friends. By Tuesday afternoon she’d been brought home. She has seizures occasionally, so it was kind of a miracle. We had a little party for the prodigal daughter with a giant can of dog food, and have been trying to keep a closer eye on her ever since.

The best part was going around to take down the signs and let people know she’d been found. You’d think they’d lost their own dog, they were so happy for me. I’m sure they were glad, too, to not have the signs remain up for months, becoming part of the wall. But the joy of finding lost sheep is something many people share. I felt more part of the community.