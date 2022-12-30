Lonely Groves

Or maybe it’s just the first time I heard it. For the past year I’ve been circling in on the different view of God that emerges when the earth and its original inhabitants—the whole of Creation, and not just those of us created on the last day of the week—are seen as God’s concern. It’s in the Bible, in the Yahwist writings, in the Celtic Christian tradition and elsewhere; it just hasn’t been taught much in the centuries of Christendom reigned over by Rome.

Those trees, standing in the fog, bearing fruit in the cold of winter—what a sight they were, each tree its own individual self despite decades of plant breeding to make them identical. Like us, or the Chinese, or the Palestinians under fire by their half-brothers, or the Ukrainians under fire by theirs: each one of us our own individual selves despite categorizations that reduce us to lesser types, becoming disposable. This truth is what made God send his only Son, to save us from the hell we create for each other, to save us from buying in to that lie. At least, that’s my interpretation of salvation—you probably have your own.

But the trees are not just a stand-in, a metaphor. These groves around Lindsay and Exeter, Farmersville and Woodlake, Ivanhoe and Strathmore—and yes, Dinuba and Cutler-Orosi, Reedley, Sanger and Del Rey—they all used to be tended and kept by families, for better or worse. The food these families raised was sold for money used to support their needs, to buy goods and services from their local merchants, providing taxes that supported their schools and towns, providing energies for community betterment. These groves were our salvation, all those people who immigrated here and got a foothold on a little piece of land. The families making decisions about the groves understood the impact those decisions might have on the community. People were able to understand themselves as part of the whole through their stewardship of the land.