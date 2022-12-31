Oliver Earl Summers, 1933–2022

Oliver Earl Summers passed away on Dec. 10, 2022. He is now with the Lord. Oliver was born Sept. 17, 1933 in Santa Barbara, Calif. to Clara and Earl Summers.

Oliver loved the Lord Jesus from an early age and spent the majority of his life serving Him, either as a pastor or Sunday school teacher. He also built and worked for several banks. He lived a very productive life.

He was the last surviving member of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his siblings, Matt Summers, Leland Summers and Jannine; and his oldest daughter Nancy Black.

Oliver leaves behind his wife, Sue Summers; three daughters, Janice Tracy, Sharla Osborn and Sherrie Castellanos; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and another great on the way. His surviving grandchildren and great grandchildren are John Ashton Summers, Eric Castellanos, Mandy Castellanos, Sara Akers, Brandon Akers, Blake Akers, Landon Castellanos and James Nowel.

Service will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2023 at Seven Oaks Church, 1021 N. Burke Street, Visalia, Calif.

We invite you to make a donation to Seven Oaks Church in lieu of flowers.

Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.