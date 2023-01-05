That proposition was followed in 2021 by the simple suggestion “ask for help.” Now, had I learned to ask for help sooner, I might have done less hissing over the years, but I’m a backwards learner. I start from the top-most problems and work down to the source. (I think I’m not alone in this.) Last year’s proposition was the simple word “follow,” which is the real reason that resolutions and lists don’t work for me: they stand in the way of following that sometimes-hard-to-hear voice. This year there are three words: trust the process. “Trust” is the key word there.

And then there’s the poem I wrote in 2010 as 2009 slipped behind us. The proposition was bigger than the ones on the dish cupboard door, and it is still informing me from its frame on the wall above where I eat. Although it was written in the form of a resolution, it has turned into a proposition for the decades: wouldn’t it be good to learn to fear not? See what you think.

Sharecropping, 2010

This is going to be the year

I take my life back

from fear: of crippling

inadequacy, of my own thoughts

and other’s reactions.

It is the year

I’m going to learn to fear

not, going to decide

once and for all to say

Should I be afraid? No.

Am I afraid? Yes. What

can I do to reduce my fear,

what things are within my power

to lessen the likelihood

of whatever catastrophe

I think I see lurking

just over the horizon?

And let the rest go.

Let it flow with the forces

already at work, join

in the mix of good and evil

ever swirling all around us, sure

that Good will win

in the End

and that I will have

done my share.

Trudy Wischemann is an inveterate preacher who sermonizes from her desk in Lindsay. You can send her your propositions for 2023 c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.