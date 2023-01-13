These are some of the things an old-time small-town newspaper once might have reported. It also would have mentioned some of the families represented, like the Barkers, Bodines and Burrs, who were early figures in the town’s development as well as the church’s. Many of the former beloved members were also represented in the memories spoken by those who’d come: the musicians Mary DeVan and Florence Filmore, and the inveterate welcomers like Jack Burr, Joyce Slagle and Russ Kehn, whose outstretched hands were readily remembered.

I tipped my hat to the ghosts I have loved and thanked them for making a place for me so many years ago now. I spoke of the pastor who invited me there when I first moved to this town ’way back in ’93, the Rev. Dick Pitcher, whose community activism after the 1990 Freeze impressed me greatly. We sang a few hymns accompanied by organist Steve Slagle, and a few more to recorded music with lyrics projected onto the front wall. And then slowly, by ones and twos, we passengers slipped away, returning to the lives we live largely elsewhere.

Before the service, however, I would not have seen us as passengers. My vision was being shaped by my sense of loss: loss of an anchor, loss of a sanctuary, literally a refuge for meeting with God. Loss of a place that once provided some kind of identity and position within the community, loss of the community itself, even—at least the one that was built by people who had populated this church in the past. But there were these two outsiders, Pastors Jorge Dominguez and David Niu, who came as officials of the Central Valley District of the Cal-Nevada Conference of the United Methodist Church. They provided ballast for this solemn ceremony and raised the periscope to see the larger picture. Their perspectives liberated us from our building’s bonds and set us free to keep sailing.