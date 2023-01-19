Well, in the seven days between then and now, Jean and I have squeezed some conversations into her busy days. This woman has not just been sitting on her tractor. She sits on the board of Valley Land Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving small farms, especially from sprawl, as well as the Merced County Resource Conservation District. She’s involved in the groundwater management agency, the Livingston Methodist church, and a few other really decent good causes. She’s not just a fellow traveler, she’s one of the current grassroots leaders in the Valley working toward a more human human ecology here. I have someone I can learn from again, and maybe work with toward another Forum on Church and Land.

I get to preach in Porterville this weekend, perhaps my last time there. But with the productivity of the last few “last times” recently, I’m not dreading that possibility anymore. The joint service starts at 10 a.m. at First UMC, corner of Morton and Plano if you want to join us. I’ll still be hoping to reach fellow travelers, though not calling for them from the pulpit like I did in June. The wind blows where it will. Our job, fellow travelers, is to have the sails set right to catch it.

Trudy Wischemann is a novice sailor who charts dreams for a more human human ecology in Lindsay. You can send her your visions c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

