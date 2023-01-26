Letter: Lindsay’s ‘Phoenix’ awards ceremony to rise to the occasion

Dear Editor,

I am reaching out to you to let you know of our 109th Annual Awards Ceremony, that will be on Jan. 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lindsay Memorial Building. This year our board decided that our theme would be “Rise of the Phoenix.”

We will be having heavy appetizers from OH Sushi, Landing 13 and The Boil Spot; a dessert table from Take the Cake, and cocktails by Mixology.

From 7 to 8 p.m. we will have our installation of appointed directors and awards for our nominees for the 2022 year. This year we will be awarding 12 nominees in the following categories: New Business of the Year, Mi Raza Es Primero; Business of the Year, Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home; Organization of the Year, Foothill Rotary of Lindsay; Employee of the Year, Ashley Park, City of Lindsay; Public Safety Employee of the Year, Lt. Nicholas Nave; Volunteer of the Year, Jayne Denni; Citizen of the Year, Roxanne Serna; Female Youth of the Year, Jennifer Gonzalez-Espinoza; Male Youth of the Year, Cameron Dunbar; Woman of the Year, Stephanie Velesquez-Orosco; Man of the Year, Danny Salinas; and Lifetime Achievement Award, Jeff Munter.