Letter: Lindsay’s ‘Phoenix’ awards ceremony to rise to the occasion

Dear Editor,
I am reaching out to you to let you know of our 109th Annual Awards Ceremony, that will be on Jan. 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lindsay Memorial Building. This year our board decided that our theme would be “Rise of the Phoenix.”
We will be having heavy appetizers from OH Sushi, Landing 13 and The Boil Spot; a dessert table from Take the Cake, and cocktails by Mixology.
From 7 to 8 p.m. we will have our installation of appointed directors and awards for our nominees for the 2022 year. This year we will be awarding 12 nominees in the following categories: New Business of the Year, Mi Raza Es Primero; Business of the Year, Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home; Organization of the Year, Foothill Rotary of Lindsay; Employee of the Year, Ashley Park, City of Lindsay; Public Safety Employee of the Year, Lt. Nicholas Nave; Volunteer of the Year, Jayne Denni; Citizen of the Year, Roxanne Serna; Female Youth of the Year, Jennifer Gonzalez-Espinoza; Male Youth of the Year, Cameron Dunbar; Woman of the Year, Stephanie Velesquez-Orosco; Man of the Year, Danny Salinas; and Lifetime Achievement Award, Jeff Munter.
We also would like to recognize all our sponsors who donated to this event: Flame & Ash Sponsors; Bank of the Sierra-Lindsay Branch; Eagle Mountain Casino; Horizon & Song Sponsors; County of Tulare-Tulare County Board of Supervisors; Mid Valley Disposal; Southern California Edison; Herb & Spice Sponsors; Aurora Grace E Hwang, MD, FAAP; Mi Raza Es Primero; Family Health Care Network; and The Orange Bar.
Lindsay Chamber of Commerce has had a successful year for 2022, securing a new location for the Chamber of Commerce in September, revitalizing our Chamber’s services to our members by creating and partnering with our local nonprofit organizations to increase community activities and events. There have been many changes and we as a Chamber this 2023 year, have many new things planned for our members and community. Some events to look forward to this year will include: Saint Patrick’s Day Brewfest on March 18; “The Game of Life” for our Lindsay High School Seniors in late April; Get outdoor Event in June; Midsummer Gala in mid-June; and much more for the remaining part of the 2023 year. We are excited to partner with some of our local organizations and most importantly our Businesses.
This last year’s events included: 108th Annual Award Dinner which was held in May; partnered with the City of Lindsay for the Sunset Memorial Day Ceremony; partnered with City of Lindsay for the Military Banner program with 77 entries for our first applications-Ceremony was held in November; Fireworks Booth in July; partnered with Mayor Ramona Caudillo and Council member Ramiro Serna for our 2nd Annual Police and Fire Pancake Appreciation Fundraiser, awarding our Police and Fire with a check for over $8,000; partnered with the Lindsay Wellness Center for the 1st annual Pumpkin Carving Party; partnered with the Spirit and the Bride Kingdom Coalition and McDermont X for the Harvest Festival; and the Christmas Parade to end our year’s events
In 2023 we will be focusing on our mission statement, to assure a leadership role in improving the overall economic climate for members through the implementation of programs and services which stimulate business growth and enhance the quality of life in the Lindsay area.
For more ticket information email [email protected] or on our website thelindsaychamber.com or at 559-793-5967.
Roxanne Serna
President
Lindsay Chamber of Commerce
This letter is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.