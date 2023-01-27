Those two soil-borne messages went with me as I walked in the door of First United Methodist Church in Porterville. The praise team was practicing “Be Thou My Vision,” the hymn I’d requested to follow the sermon, and they sounded like a choir of angels. The hymn is Celtic, from Ireland, and I have loved it since I first heard it. But I didn’t know when I asked to include it in this service, before I’d even finished writing the sermon, how it would link my message of egalitarian Christian activism (hopefully agrarian!) to the worship of God.

I preached on equality, on God’s vision for Israel as a light that would convert all the nations. This people Israel would be a nation of equals created by maintaining an equal distribution of the land given to them, a nation where even the landless ones—the widows, orphans and sojourners—do not go hungry or are disparaged for being poor, but given the gleanings of the land. “Follow the provisions in Leviticus and Deuteronomy,” it says in the Hebrew Bible, “and I, YHWH, will provide. You will eat the fruit of the land and be satisfied. All of you.” Centuries later Mary would sing this vision again.

Most of us have not heard this old message, so we think it started with Jesus’ gospel, bringing good news to the poor. But the good news is for everyone, rich and poor alike. All you have to do to enter the kingdom of God is share the wealth. Love your neighbor as yourself: be equals. At least, that’s what I gleaned from the Bible recently, reinforced by the dirt.

“Be thou my Vision, O Lord of my heart…”

