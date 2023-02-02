It’s not hard to see the war between these two dreams on the other side of the world: Vladimir Putin’s dream to be king of the once glorious Russian Empire before he dies, that dream waging war against Volodymyr Zelensky’s dream for his Ukrainian people not to lose and become Russia’s peons once again.

It’s not hard to see this war being waged here in our valley over water: the Resnick’s, Boswell’s, Vidovich’s, et. al.’s dreams of winning some kind of economic victory by increasing control over water supplies from any source, proving their business acumen before the final court in the sky, while tromping over the water rights and economic survival of the most ordinary, common and exquisitely decent devoted farmers who would be happy just to stay in business.

But there are wide gray zones between Yes and No, where the desire to shine and the desire not to get dusted get tumbled together and nothing is clear.

Sunday, late morning, I saw what looked like a group of teenaged boys riding their bikes together through downtown Lindsay. They moved together like a swarm of bees or a flock of cedar waxwings, a little raucous (which could be rewritten as “joyous”), feeling their oats. I had never noticed a group like this before, so they caught my attention. They were clad in street clothes and a tad irreverent about stop signs, but I’ve seen similar behavior in lycra-skinned biking enthusiasts, so I didn’t hold that against them (much.)

Later that afternoon, however, out of town on Strathmore Road, I ran into them again, almost literally. They were rapidly leaving the scene of a mini-crime they’d just committed, and one of the hooligans thought he’d play chicken with me in my lane, his amped-up body on two wheels coming straight at me in my Ford Ranger. His dream of winning was pitted against my sudden desire not to lose, and I won that time. He moved back into his lane at the last moment.

And then I saw what they’d been doing. They’d removed about 10 sandbags from the bank of a drainage ditch and strung them in a line across the road. The sandbags were painted white, so even in the dark they might have been seen by oncoming cars and thus avoided. But my mind did its perfect imitation of my mother and exclaimed “Somebody could have been killed!” So I pulled over and helped the two men stopped behind me drag the sandbags back to the side of the road. One of them called the sheriff.