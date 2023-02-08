Knowing Nobody

“We don’t know many people anymore, do we?” a friend said as we sat on his breezeway bench for our daily tablespoon of conversation. He said it surprised, as if it hadn’t occurred to him before, though our ring of acquaintances has been shrinking for years. “No,” I said, “we don’t.”

Partly that’s due to our ages: seven decades are behind us, and some of our closest friends have already crossed over Jordan. Others have moved on, both geographically and vocationally, part of the ongoing exodus of small farmers removing themselves from this land. But you never hear about it until later, when you realize you haven’t seen someone in awhile and think to ask somebody who might know. Then there are fewer to ask.

It’s an old pattern. My friend is one of the youngsters of an orange-growing family who moved here in the 1950s, having cashed out their land for LA Basin subdivisions. Those exiles became a close community in Lindsay and Exeter, adding their financial resources and urban-encultured expectations to the very decent small-farm mix of families who’d come before them to plant orange and olive groves. Both towns grew.