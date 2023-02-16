“Do you feel safe sending him down that hole?” the chief asks the dog handler. The handler lets Peter decide for himself, and down he goes between giant blocks of unstable debris. He comes back silently, then suddenly turns around and starts barking. He goes to another crevice and barks there as well, and at that point the chief decides there’s a live person somewhere below and begins the process of removing material. Later that night they find a woman and one of her children alive, though not down the crevice Peter Pan had explored. But without him they wouldn’t have started digging. They trusted his senses over their electronics.

I think what makes us stand in awe, watching the rescue efforts from a distance, is not just the heroic efforts people will go to in these situations. I think we feel the current of the river of lovingkindness fueling these efforts, and also feel it tugging at our own pantlegs, the surge increasing the pulse of our own hearts. And it’s both inspiring and frightening. Could that river actually be there all the time to tap into? Might I get pulled in? What if I wanted to?

What made me cry, though, after hearing about Peter Pan was hearing the answer to my question about the river’s existence. The Turkish man, hearing the voice an American ear might not detect because he was closer by desperate love to find his neighbors, was validated by an animal who could hear what he heard and what the high-tech listening device could not. They both heard the pulse of life the river carried to their ears. And the rescuers knew to believe them.

It’s a horrendous natural disaster caused by tectonic plates having a wrestling match, no holds barred, below the earth’s surface, amplified by collapsed layers of high-rise housing unable to withstand the shocks. But the river of lovingkindness flows even there, perhaps especially there. We can tap into it if we wish. Those rescuers are.

