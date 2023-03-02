Letter to the Editor: Personal Reflections on Jimmy Carter

I had the privilege of working with Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter several times during my 33 years with Habitat for Humanity. As the assistant director of Habitat’s annual Jimmy Carter Work Projects for two years, I saw many examples of how they both “walked their talk”. President Carter was often among the first people to arrive at the construction site, before the media or other volunteers, to make sure that the houses being built under his name were making good progress. He worked harder than most and expected everyone around him to keep up. There were times when we needed to “insist” that he leave the worksite because there was a fund-raising event waiting on him.