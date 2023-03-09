The poem is “Valley Planting” published in an early anthology of Valley writings called “Proud Harvest,” edited by Fresno County farm boy Art Cuelho in 1979. I’ve loved it for its clairvoyance since my eyes first found it on a page. Now I know it’s also the lovingkindness it portrays: “But with words and broths / we urged her on / to stride the Friant / winter cold and lean / against the wind /…” It is what some of us are doing on a daily basis, either formally in NGOs, war and earthquake relief efforts, pet shelters, food pantries and clothing closets, or just person-to-person, face-to-face with friends and strangers, sensing the needs of the times.

But it’s the last two lines that hold me close, keep me on track advocating for the small farmer in this industrialized, capitalized, insanity-based food system taking us over the brink. Castine’s brilliance shows here, his home-grown truth rising to the surface: “until spring planting / took her in.” Whenever I arrive here, in these last five words, I feel the eternal coming to the rescue from our fears of death. I feel my foot hungering for my garden shovel, wanting to turn over some dirt. And I also wonder how we will survive as a people with fewer and fewer of us engaged in that holy work, or even having a square foot of ground to call home.

Spring planting is where we’re at right now as a country. The fields are bare, the wind still bites cold, and there is no guarantee that the seeds will germinate, emerge as green shoots from the ground, or survive all the weeds and weather ahead. But it’s the work necessary for there to be a future of any kind at all, and it is done, as one Palestinian peacemaker said recently on NPR, not in hope, but in faith. May some kind of spring planting take us in.

Trudy Wischemann is a rural advocate who writes. You can send her your spring planting urges c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

