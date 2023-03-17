Or perhaps I could say, for property’s sake. The land history of the Hebrides is the same as the Scottish Highlands, which I barely know despite the McCallister clan’s blood running through my veins. “Clearances” they were called, the euphemism for taking the land of the residents (called “peasants” to justify the stealing) by the more powerful urbanized English-speaking tribes from the big islands to the south. The land was “improved” by running sheep all over it (causing major ecological destruction) to make wool for the industrial looms of London. The formerly landowning residents became tenant farmers, fishermen and shepherds, plus land-managing labor for the “estates.” That’s a major oversimplification, but not unwarranted. The pattern spread easily to America.

From the first paragraph onward, however, I found myself going back home. It wasn’t just the geography McIntosh described, but also many of the ways of being in the world that feel native to me now. His description of being taught English in school in order to “get on” in the world—and being forbidden to use Gaelic there as well—made me realize that English was a second language for every single one of my ancestors. That was an epiphany. As McIntosh narrated his awakening to this history, I was awakened. I think that makes us woke.

One important point he makes is that the nation of Great Britain came into being and became powerful through a process of internal colonization prior to setting off on its mission to dominate the globe. The process includes what psychiatrist Frantz Fanon described as “inferiorisation” of native peoples who stand (or just sit) in the way of industrial progress. Becoming “inferior” makes people obeisant, then complicitous. When McIntosh confronted a beloved teacher why he hadn’t taught about the clearances in school, the teacher replied that “well, it wasn’t in the curriculum, and besides, we were ashamed of it.”

“They say a lot of things,” my mother often says, and perhaps that’s a cultural remnant of skepticism about people “above.” It’s what they don’t say that might matter most. May we find some way to unpack all our ethnic land histories—become fully woke—and find ourselves joining arms before we take up more arms against each other.

Trudy Wischemann is a natural-born poet warrior who writes. You can send her your own providential historical discoveries c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

