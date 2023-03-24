People v. Land

The reason is not just charity: economic equality is critical for democracy’s survival. During one of the reclamation law debates, Oregon’s respected U.S. Senator at that time, Wayne Morse, said this in 1959:

“We talk about political democracy, but we cannot have it without economic democracy…. (I)f I were to be asked to name one thing—if I were limited to one thing only—which I think is the greatest guarantee of the perpetuity of our democratic form of government, what I would name would be private home ownership in the city and family-farm ownership in the country. On that type of ownership, I think, is dependent, more than we sometimes fully realize, our whole system of political and economic freedom of choice for the individual.”

So when I hear the news media clamoring for more “affordable housing,” I hear the applause of land speculators and the building industry in the background, not tenants. Tenants are always subject to rising rents caused by rising land values, as well as increasingly tight restrictions on how they will live. Humane living conditions and stability of tenure are as important as cost, and until we begin to advocate for something beyond the addition of more Section 8 construction, we’re all complicit in the disadvantages being inflicted on the increasing number of people on the other side of the ownership divide.

“Where will my people lay their heads?” Jesus asks in a song written by Methodist minister John Pitney, also from Oregon. The rich landed man, who can’t fit through the eye of a needle and can’t take it with him, either, could do something to answer that question. May some revelations arrive during this season of Lent.

Trudy Wischemann is a rural advocate who writes. You can send her your tenanthood stories c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.