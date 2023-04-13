“What If?” asked Walter Goldschmidt in his later years, the anthropologist who’d nailed the importance of the neighborhood to the Central Valley Project’s purposes for being constructed. What if we’d had smaller-scale, family farms developed in the CVP’s service areas on the Westside, having enforced the laws prohibiting delivery of surface water for more than 160 acres? Goldschmidt’s list was impressive, if also humorous:

“Let your imagination play with what the West Side would be like if that had happened. Instead of that green desert, there would be some 100 thousand people; 30 or 40 grocery stores, dozens of furniture and appliance stores; there would be high schools with their bands and football teams and who knows how many beer joints and mom and pop stores and bowling alleys and the like. There would be at least ten McDonald’s and Taco Bells; there would be 40 or so Little League teams with 800 parents screaming at the umpires and 170 preachers to remind them they should love their neighbors. Certainly there would have been at least two more Republicans in the State Legislature and probably another in Congress…. Contemplate this the next time you drive along Highway 5.”

This was written in 1991, before the erosion of these qualities in East Side towns had become apparent. I’ve often been glad that Goldschmidt’s scenario did not take place, with two decades of drought since then and now floodwater filling the geomorphic trough that I-5 skirts. But his point is still clear. The costs to water (and now, dewater) the West Side, paid by American taxpayers, have far outweighed the benefits to the neighborhood. That money’s been spent for the benefit of a few who, when push comes to shove, don’t remember who made their wealth possible, much less that the neighbor counts.

How not to harm the neighbor—that is the task before us, we in the neighborhood.

Trudy Wischemann is a rural advocate who writes. You can send her your flood stories c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

