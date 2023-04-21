Yokohlahoma

“Where are you going to get the water?” we asked, knowing Yokohl Creek to be an ephemeral stream with no snowmelt runoff. “We got it,” they answered, and simply moved on whenever the question was asked. When that part of the plan finally became public, it showed withdrawals from Lake Kaweah to be held in an offstream reservoir containing ample water for the entire community they envisioned. Boswell was just using some of its cotton-growing water from down below, up above instead. No problem. We got it.

It was hard for the citizens to imagine that Boswell had that much latitude, that much legal right to water most of us are denied. But there was no one, certainly at the county level, who could object, even if Yokohl Ranch would create severe problems for county growth management, infrastructure maintenance, even other developers. The King of California had plans, and that’s good enough for y’all. The only thing that saved us was the Great Recession of 2007-8, which tabled the plan.

That, and the fact that a small handful of citizens, who called themselves the Tulare County Citizens for Responsible Growth, had decided to stand up against the plan. They dug in, and step by step, kept the corporation from just bulldozing their way through the county planning process. Essentially, they grabbed the reins of Boswell’s horse and held on. Boswell wasn’t unseated from his mount, but he couldn’t go where he wanted to, either, with all of us dangling from his bridle.