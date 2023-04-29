Generous Music

As the concert unfolded, I was struck by the beauty of the intent. In this era when open-ended church choirs, where anyone can sing who can carry a tune (and even some who can’t) have been replaced by praise bands, in which a small handful of people provide all the music while the rest of the congregation is supposed to just follow along—in this era, opportunities to sing have shrunken, a terrible waste of voices and hearts. The same can be said of brass and woodwind instrumentalists, even players of piano and organ. Yet here were over 100 musicians having the chance to give their gifts in four separate venues: Fresno, Reedley, Porterville and Arroyo Grande (April 30.) Myself, as a low alto and retired flute player, I felt the joy of their participation in my bones. I felt grateful for their chance to make music, wonderful music.

But the next day another realization arrived: that this double-edged ploughshare (not sword) is perfect evidence of the truth that real community development is trickle-up, not trickle down. Back in the 1980s, when I first began telling the story of the Arvin-Dinuba study, which examined and documented the more productive results of small-scale, operator-owned farms on the communities they surround, people naturally questioned whether there might be other explanations. One of them was that Dinuba, the more prosperous town, had Mennonites there. I had not yet met any Mennonites, so I asked why that would make a difference. The only answer I remember was that, well, Mennonites were “clean,” perhaps “industrious.”