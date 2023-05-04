Money Money Money Money

“We need a movement,” a friend said last week. “We need an issue to start it,” I replied in my mind.

She has spent much of the last half of her life, like I have, looking for a way to stop the hemorrhaging of small farms here in the Valley, here in the World. With that horrible loss has come the loss of small town life, the loss of real wealth among rural people, the loss of security of our food supply, the loss of a critical occupation for generations to come, loss of essential knowledge. That’s the short list.

What the drought had accelerated, the valley’s flooding has the potential to finish off. And yet, the stories of neighborliness floating to the surface as the water rose tell us something humanely important: we still know what to do when push comes to shove. We help each other. And as we step up to the plate, we re-learn our true value in this world.

For us, by which I mean almost anyone living here, when floodwaters have threatened the lives of neighbors, most of us suddenly forget what it will cost to step forward and act on their behalf. We forget it. Money disappears as the motive for doing something. Need takes its place, the resources we have at hand fill our field of vision, and we pitch in. It’s one of the blessings of a natural disaster.