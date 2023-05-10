The book is titled “It Seems Like Yesterday: The secret to life is knowing how it will end” (Rocky the Lion Press, 2021). The role of faith in this family’s story is woven through the paragraphs, built into the sentences in a way that demonstrates its value without trumpeting it as a cause. We see Robert’s youthful ignorance of it as a kid; we hear his adult appreciation of it as his father’s life comes to an end. We see it expressed in his mid-life commitments to care for this man; we hear it helping the massive frustrations that come from being a full-time employee, husband and father now with an extra duty to fulfill. We feel love coming to his rescue over and over, the only real help in this time of stress.

For those of us now helping aging parents go through their last years, there are some lovely pieces of advice. Humor, whether the parent is still at home, partially managing, or whether those last days are spent in a nursing home with non-family help—humor can be the necessary grease to get through the rough parts of the still-turning wheel. “You need to find humor in the situation,” Robert wrote. “If you only focus on what is ailing them and consuming you, in a sense, you can go crazy.”

As Robert Jr. tells the story of his father’s life, including his remarriage to a wonderful woman named Rose, Robert Jr. is also revisiting his own. These are full circle stories told with real human humility and wonder, as he discovers the meaning of these things by writing. What this book demonstrates so ably is the value of telling our family stories in order to understand them, and to see our real human significance, as tiny as it is, in this world.

“It Seems Like Yesterday” is available online at Alibris.com and Amazon. My life was made richer by reading it, and I hope yours will be, too.

Trudy Wischemann is a reluctant family storyteller who is grateful for this good example. You can send her your writing revelations P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

