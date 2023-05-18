Ag Empires, Local Voices

“The flood isn’t being handled properly,” Mark Grewal was quoted as saying in the L.A. Times piece March 24. Just days earlier Lois Henry reported on Jack Mitchell, the manager of the Deer Creek Storm Water District, who discovered (in the middle of the night) that the creek’s levee had been cut to keep somebody’s land dry while sending a sheet of water toward Alpaugh and Allensworth. Prevented from managing the flood properly by a huge piece of Boswell equipment, Mitchell was threatened with arrest if he tried to move it. He said “Well, what do I do? Just let two towns flood to keep this water off the lake bed?”

I mention Grewal and Henry because they are local voices, speaking up in a way local voices rarely spoke forty years ago. Mark Grewal was born and raised in Exeter and spent his summers learning to farm from his grandfather, Bud Adams, on 20 acres of citrus in Lindsay. Grewal worked passionately for Boswell until he jumped ship to start his own ag consulting firm; he knows intimately how floods were managed in the past. Lois Henry grew up east of Fresno and has been covering Valley issues as a journalist most of her life. She now runs the online news website, SJV Water, which has been producing the best ground-based information on water’s movers and shakers for five years. She speaks with the authority of knowing from the inside who’s responsible for what and where.