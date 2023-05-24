Another solution, which I got second-hand from a friend on Tulare Irrigation District’s board, is that right now we could be irrigating every possible acre of the Lake’s uplands on farms in the service areas of all these districts served by the Army Corps of Engineers dams (Kings, Kaweah, Tule and Kern), keeping those reservoirs emptying instead of filling. Those reservoirs will have to be emptied 2-3 times before this season’s snowmelt runoff is through. We could be irrigating, not just filling the groundwater recharge basins, a plan announced by the State last week. In doing so, we could be using the cooperative nature of rural people, the ones who remember we’re all neighbors in this place, strengthening their economic condition in the process. It would also reduce the power of those who are using their wealth to build higher berms, threatening to shunt the costs of floodwaters onto those with fewer resources.

What do I think is going to happen? I gave those students two versions, my fear and my hope.

I fear that we will continue as we have before, shutting our eyes to who gets hurt and applying whatever charitable bandages we can afterward. My biggest fear is that nothing will change.

My hope is that we will see this flood clearly for what it is: God-given and man-made. I hope we will begin to see our part in it and seek reform, reforms which could bring water management into closer alignment the common good and our true American regard for liberty and justice for all. I hope we will come to see that there can, and will, be justice and mercy in the Lake. May that become your hope as well.

Trudy Wischemann is a land and water researcher who writes. You can send her your flood hopes and fears c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.