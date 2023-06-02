Flood Notes

The bad math occurred later, when property values were used to determine where new flood protection structures would be built, where the city would invest its resources. A dam was built to protect the downtown and upper subdivisions, leaving the west side more unprotected than it had been before. It took the election of representatives from that part of the city before the bad math was corrected. As Castro wrote: “As a child of the West Side in the 1970s and 1980s, I became familiar with the marginalization Miller describes—unpaved roads, shoddy drainage, chronically underfunded schools, meager opportunity. But I also saw another side of the story, a more hopeful side: West Siders had been disempowered, but they were not helpless. Time and again they empowered themselves through community organizing and steadily made inroads.”

It took people from both sides of the Anglo-Hispanic/rich folks-poor folks divide to shift San Antonio’s way of evaluating their town from property values to community benefit, to see that it was in everyone’s interest to invest in protecting the lives and the environment of the poorest residents. The improvements that have been made in flood control there, including the parks and San Antonio’s famous River Walk, have benefited the entire town. One hundred years after the horrendous 1921 Flood, San Antonio is a healthier and safer place to inhabit for everyone.

I think it’s time we began to look at our own human geography here in the Tulare Lake Basin and see where we can make a similar change. The big boys’ ownership of lakebed land and their command over water has skewed our human relationships here and drastically deformed the natural environment to grow crops that used to grow elsewhere. It’s time we stopped using property values to determine what’s most important to protect from flooding, and begin to evaluate our communities as the precious commodity that they are. Our towns and people’s homes count more than tomato acreage.

So let me modify my sentence to Bill. I wonder how long we are going to take the poor, and the not-so-poor, being flooded out while the big boys grow tomato paste in the lake bottom.