Paradise Lost

As I listened, I heard echoes of my own beliefs and needs coming through the mouths of these people. Seeing only through my mind’s eye, the images of a real human community took shape from their stories. They had their own food bank and clothing closet to help each other through scant times, as well as for newcomers needing a place to lay their heads. They made gardens and community kitchens, meeting spaces and recreation areas. They built their own homes out of refuse and wrecked vehicles and kept their possessions inside, guarding them from being stolen like any of us would do, but from the sound of it, they also shared freely. They gathered what they needed and rebuilt their lives there, recovering from any number of tragedies that befall our species.

And they took civic action when Caltrans informed them that they had to go, that they were illegally residing on state land—a scrap of unused, wasted space below freeway overpasses at the western edge of Oakland. “The area had long been a forgotten place. That’s what Jessica Huffman found most appealing,” said Baldassari as she introduced us to one of the residents. It was a place where homeless people could be comfortably invisible as they started trying to rebuild their lives. As the stories unfolded, I realized these folks of Wood Street were not now homeless or unhoused, despite the use of those terms for them. They were home-makers and community-builders, sheltering themselves and caring for each other on unused land owned by the people of the state. Yet the state decided they were violating some law, and destroyed the homes, possessions and community these people had created out of our cast-offs and junk. Like so many civic efforts across the country, whether to defend a lake or a river or a mountain or some other sacred space, their efforts to protect their place did not succeed.