Ordinary Evil

Evil is a step up from unethical, though I don’t know where you’d draw the line between them. For me, the line shows up in orders of magnitude. It’s unethical for me to allow garbage to build up on my property (which I unfortunately do) because it impacts the neighbors in multiple ways. In religious terms, it’s sinful because I’m practicing sloth, one of the seven deadlies. I hope it’s forgivable because I do not intend to hurt my neighbors, and I do intend to clean it up someday. But is it evil, or driven by evil? I hope even my neighbors would say it is not.

I think evil is the blindness, the inability to see when your actions harm others, and then blocks the ability to care when you do see. The extreme case, I think, which we’re seeing much too often now, is the inability of gunmen in mass shootings to see that their deliberate and violent taking of lives is so harmful and wrong. That the violence is wrong. That those now-missing lives are huge losses themselves and to the people who loved them or might love them in the future, for the world that might have benefited from their lives continuing. Whatever blinds people to that, I think, is evil.

And so, when we try to think about what’s happening in the bed of the lake we lost to big-scale agriculture and industrial minds…

When we think about what could have happened to Allensworth and Alpaugh had not one of our true elders caught the illegal cutting of the Deer Creek levee in March by being out in the middle of the night to check floodwaters for the safety of his neighbors…

When we think about the dairies and orchards that went underwater thanks to the backed-up floodflows pushing against Boswell’s impenetrable levees preserving company profits and tomato fields in the bottom of the lake…

When we think about the decades of mangled water policy, diversions, reappropriations, and downright water-grabbing schemes costing other regions their water supplies…

What do we want to call that?

Trudy Wischemann is a long-time student of water who lives on the northeastern edge of the Tulare Lake Basin. You can send her your definitions c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.

This column is not a news article but the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the views of The Sun-Gazette newspaper.