And now I find water’s power even in my thoughts. At the kitchen sink a couple of days ago I realized I have stopped being so hyper-careful about turning off the faucet. I had not realized how much I have been driven to conserve water by fear of running out of it—as a state, as a region, as a city, even—until our spring rains came and news of over-full reservoirs began to work their magic on my subconscious mind. I even found myself thinking it might be nice to have a green lawn again—a pleasure I have been denying myself, partly as a statement to the neighborhood that green lawns are optional, luxuries that perhaps we cannot afford here in Lindsay, where we live on borrowed water.

And then, of course, there’s magnetic power of Tulare Lake. Rereading “The King of California” right now, I’m clear how much the power of water excites our dreams of getting power over it. Page after page, the book’s revelations of J.G. Boswell’s love of making water go where he wanted it (or didn’t) isn’t much different than my childhood efforts to dam Lincoln Creek except in order of magnitude and intent. He took it to another level, made an empire from it as well as a fortune, and taught the world about the power of holding water tightly. He showed us what that can do to democracy as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who don’t hold the key.

We need to take this lesson seriously. Water’s power, both good and bad, needs to be managed for the common good. Let us begin to work toward that.

