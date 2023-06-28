Power’s Water

“Everyone has a right to water,” my neighbor said, leaning on his rake. “Without it, we die.”

“And a right to land,” I added, watching a cloud cross his face. “Gotta have a place to stand,” I said, looking down at my two feet, rake also in hand. He nodded, granting me that.

The first time I heard the claim that everyone has a right to clean drinking water, I felt annoyed. I believe that is every bit as true as the claim that everyone has a right to fresh food and a place to lay their heads, which I believe deeply. What is confounding to me is how to imagine fulfilling those rights, given the near-monopoly control over land, water and food held by our corporations, without challenging that control. Without challenging the profit motive and empire-building tendencies so rampant in our society, driving that “need” to control.