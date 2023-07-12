To Mr Shrum and VUSD Trustees

Well Done! The recent enrollment review of Visalia Unified by your consultant has given you an excellent guide to future needs. As they noted, enrollment is expected to grow by just 315 students by 2028/29 – mostly due to the statewide addition of all 4 year old kids in the (voluntary) transition kindergarten program.

Obviously, the consultant has to rely on the contractor’s planned housing projects to project future needs. But there is no guarantee when or if those homes will actually be completed. I am concerned that a district official recently mentioned a large increase in building permit applications. Are developers considering another bond drive?

I suggest you consider that the legally required Tulare County election donations report (form 460) for Measure A carried the title:

“VISALIANS FOR MEASURE A SPONSORED BY THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY.”

School bonds produce millions of local and state dollars in construction projects. Construction companies have an enormous financial interest in promoting those bonds. Consider their motivation if they again approach you with promises of thousands of new homes and new students. They raised over $82,000 for the Measure A campaign – over 90% of donations came from the construction companies or major suppliers to the district.

My attached post-mortem recap of Measure A in my Sun Gazette column is a reminder of how the Board was manipulated to support a bond that was inadequate for a new high school.

My personal background.

In the late 1990’s I was a member of the ad hoc citizens committee (organized by Mike Knopf) that gathered to research, propose, and pass the $42 million bond that built El Diamante High School after the Board had twice failed to pass $91 million bonds. Developers and the VUSD Board had unsuccessfully used an absurd 1997 enrollment projection that the district would have 28,000 students by 2004 (an increase of 5,000). It actually took 19 years for VUSD to reach that number in 2016.

The unelected members of our citizens group included local volunteer experts in construction, architecture, and school finance. Our successful proposal included a demand that the district begin using developer’s fees for their intended purpose. Thus, every VUSD elementary school built in the last 25 years has used those developers fees to provide local matching funds without asking for a local bond.

I subsequently served on the campaign and bond oversight committees that built El Diamante.

I was later asked to join the facilities committee that researched and passed the bond that built the new Ridgeview Middle School. In one meeting of the facilities committee, local attorney Pete Sherwood and I realized we were the only people in the room who did NOT have a potential financial benefit if the bond passed. The committee was packed with construction industry representatives.

The facilities committee that developed and passed Measure A was identical. By show of hands at their November 2017 meeting, every member of your Facilities Committee acknowledged they had a potential benefit if the bond passed. The oral promise (no legal requirement) that Measure A would build a new high school was an absolute travesty. It was inadequate from the start and the Board was fully warned.

I met with Dr. Oto in October 2017, and was invited to present my concerns to the “Facilities Committee” in November 2017. I attended 2 more meetings when the consultant presented polling data and recommendations – including one to NOT include a legally binding promise to build a new high school in the official ballot language. I finally spent about 3 hours in a 2018 Saturday morning work session with the Board. Mark Fulmer, retired Deputy Superintendent for VUSD and Kern County schools, participated with 2 of the presentations. The Board ignored data analysis as developers whispered tales of thousands of new homes bulging with VUSD students.

Your consultant has given you a great planning tool but it is your elected responsibility to apply your own analysis to using that data. If there is ever a future surge in Visalia’s birth rate, it will be 14 years before they are high school freshmen.

I will send another email with background on the 2008 Hanford plan for an 850 student high school.

I do appreciate Superintendent Shrum’s data based leadership of the district. I wish you all great success going forward.

Respectfully,

Jerrold (Jerry) Jensen