And all this time I thought it was God-given.

I was raised to believe in the red white and blue, this flag that flies over the land of the free and the home of the brave. I’ll bet some of you were, too. Some of us boomers, who clogged the elementary schools with our sudden appearance as the largest age cohort ever to be born in U.S. history, got woked up in the mid-1960s when the combination of paternalism, racism, and the military draft erupted into the reality of clearly broken promises. Suddenly it wasn’t hard to see that this had not been the land of the free for anyone not white and male for a very long time, and that poor urban kids and rural farm boys had been used as cannon fodder far too long. Denigrating the flag was only one expression of our outrage at the hypocrisy.

Paul Taylor rescued me from my disaffection, showing me one strong stream of American values and policy that could promote equality if it were reinforced and promoted: the acreage limitation and residency provisions of federal Reclamation law. These provisions were meant to promote small family farms and to prevent water monopolization in the western states. Paul, who’d worked on his uncle’s Wisconsin family farm as a boy, knew first-hand the pattern he was defending. In keeping with Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt, he also knew the necessity of this family farm pattern to the maintenance of our democratic form of government. Learning the landholding patterns of western irrigated agriculture through his early labor studies, he also understood that large concentrations of land and monopolization of water were more dangerous to our freedom than any foreign government could be.

Just as important, Paul introduced me to Isaiah 5:8, which begins “Woe unto them that join house to house, that lay field to field…” Fifteen years later I met Methodist minister John Pitney, who introduced me to the land provisions in Deuteronomy, the violation of which had brought Isaiah out into the streets to protest. It was like filling out my half-full toolbox. Though Paul and John never met, they were a perfect match: an economist who practiced land theology, a Methodist who preached land economics as if people mattered. Both of them were speaking and giving of their lives as if God mattered.