The Family Farm

One of my last remaining farmer friends, who recently celebrated his 71st birthday, told me of a conversation he had last month with a USDA representative in Visalia. She’d called to find out if he’d submitted some form required of him for his orange grove, and he answered that he’d just pushed his trees. The lack of a good market for navels (even organic,) and these past drought years spent spreading thin his scarce water brought him to this conclusion. He’d also added up what he’d be saving on fees and other expenses, and it was enough to live on.

Then, taking a stand, he told the USDA woman, “I’m fifth generation Tulare County. My ancestors came during the Gold Rush and farmed near Dinuba. And I’m the last,” which made her suck in her breath the same way it did me on the retelling. Do we understand the implications of this die-off, of which my friend is just one example of many? Do we who are “not in agriculture” realize that no one “in” agriculture is counting these losses? No one is counting: not our county agricultural commissioners, not the state Department of Food and Agriculture, not USDA even, despite the numbers they produce in their five-year ag censuses showing gradual increases in average farm size that completely mask the genocide.

“The best fertilizer is the farmer’s shadow on the ground,” my friend said, retelling one of his dad’s sayings that he still carries in his head. Back then, people were using their bodies to farm and make a living. Mostly now, people are using their money, hiring the work done by people who may not care as much if a sprinkler is plugged or a hose needs replacing, or if the irrigators are running water in the middle of the afternoon.

This shift is so pernicious, and seems so irrevocable, it’s hard to know what to do. It impacts our water supplies, our soil quality, our natural environment and our food supply, not to mention our socio-economic structure and political viability. Every human being—anyone who eats food—is affected. And thanks to us, the social diseases caused by monied, absentee farm ownership have now been spread around the globe.

“The forces are so large, it seems impossible to change,” my friend said Sunday over the phone. “But if we look at the disaster ahead,” I said, “it’s even worse if we don’t do something.” His response was that, well, then, I guess we need to raise consciousness of what is at stake for everyone. I couldn’t agree more.

Trudy Wischemann is a belated researcher of farm communities who writes. You can send her your thoughts about the whole thing c/o P.O. Box 1374, Lindsay CA 93247.