Jam Session

After writing about family farms last week, I heard from many of you, including Paul Buxman, one of our region’s leading practitioners of sustainable farming. He and his wife Ruth were making jam. “You wouldn’t want to write about that, would you?” I asked. Here’s his reply. It made me want to go buy fruit from the nearest corner fruit stand, and I hope it has the same effect on many of you. — Trudy Wischemann

The joy of jam, the pleasure of preserves, the splendor of spreads, the marvels of marmalade

It’s hard to fully describe just how rewarding it can be to cut up ripe fruit, mix it with sugar, bring it to a rolling boil, then pour it into canning jars. Cooling along a window sill the jars will rival the stained glass windows of a cathedral. The bright gold rings and lids which seal the jars create “table jewelry” at breakfast. If that weren’t enough, spooning out the translucent, highly colored jam onto a favorite piece of warm buttered toast (in our case, Ruth’s homemade ciabatta) can make breakfast the high point of the day. Living in an area known as “The Fruit Basket of the World” with something ripening every week of the year makes it easy to find freshly picked fruit for whenever the notion strikes. Virtually any fruit can be made into a delectable jam, jelly, preserve or spread. Making it yourself allows you to tailor everything to your preference … low sugar, high sugar, no sugar, tart or mild, a single variety or a mix. Whatever fruits you like best—stone fruit, citrus or berries—just buy extra when they’re in season to make into jam. The best way to go about this so you aren’t having to make jam every time the fruit is ripe is to slice up the fruit, bag and freeze it. There are one gallon size zip lock bags that hold about five pounds of fruit and two gallon bags that hold ten pounds. Before bagging the fruit, add about a half cup of sugar and one or two tablespoons of lemon juice to preserve the color. Recipes for making almost any kind of jam can be found with a brief internet search with plenty of tips to help you achieve success.