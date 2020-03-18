Editorial: Journalism was never going beyond the pale for Maaske’s agenda

The Sun-Gazette and other local news outlets have covered the amount of money spent publicly extensively for the last two years. In particular late last year when Tulare County’s taskforce on homelessness published their commissioned report outlining the recommended solutions for Tulare County to mitigate homelessness. In fact, what The Sun-Gazette could not determine was how much Maaske’s plan to create a homeless commune on vacant county property north of Visalia would realistically cost.

Maaske, then wanted local news to investigate the issues that he finds important like the amount of attorneys at the Tulare County District Attorney’s office, and the amount of fire fighters at the Tulare County Fire Department. It is with great confidence that The Sun-Gazette has not investigated the amount of attorneys in the DA’s office or the number of fire fighters in the fire department because invested parties had not reached out to us about it. That being said, the urgency for Maaske to bring it up is suspect, as he only mentioned it after he filed paperwork to run for board supervisor. And we are not in the business of carving out time to cover the issues that a candidate for office want us to cover, when they hadn’t brought them up as a concerned citizen before.

Lest, we made the effort to reach out to fire chief Charlie Norman who said that there isn’t a fire captain in California who wouldn’t welcome more fire fighters. But for their purposes, the biggest threat to fire coverage is a lack of volunteers, not full time firefighters, as Maaske attempted to drive the public to believe.

District attorney Tim Ward said that he is down by 10 attorneys, but pay is not necessarily the biggest factor. In fact, negotiations have yielded public attorneys an increase in their rate of pay, commensurate with surrounding Central Valley counties. Instead the problem has been an overtly competitive job market where attorneys are attracted to different environments in California, and the lack of certified law schools in the area.

And whether things are falling through the cracks, both Ward and Norman say that their employees have done a commendable job working with what they have, and meeting their standards. If The Sun-Gazette had gone through the exercise of investigating the matters Maaske made hay out of, we wouldn’t have reported that things are going fine, because it is not news.

Had Maaske illustrated his concern before his candidacy, local news outlets perhaps would have taken him more seriously. But bringing concerns to the media as a part of his campaign is beyond the pale of our job. It reeks of disingenuousness. And if local journalism’s unwillingness to cover issues that have only emerged from Maaske’s campaign made it hard for him to get his message out, then his campaign strategy was flawed from the start.