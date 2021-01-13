Editorial: Trump’s rioters live in the wrong world, journalists need to show them the right one

Mitch McConnell was condemned when he gave an assessment of the Nov. 3 election that was fit for a statesman. He said it was time for America to accept the results of a free and fair election that was not particularly close. Adding that Joe Biden will be the duly elected president next week.

Senator Lindsay Graham was bombarded with verbal attacks in an airport two days after voting to dismiss objections over Arizona and Pennsylvania’s vote count. He was viciously cursed at and had to be escorted by police officers to a safe location.

One of Trump’s most ardent supporters, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, has been called an Antifa infiltrator, of course, only after she was shot through the neck while trying to break through a door. She died in her hospital bed later that night.

It’s obvious that the crowd’s loyalty lives and dies with one man who doesn’t have a philosophy at all, other than his devotion to making it appear as if he’s fighting for the “common man.” But the dangerous side effect is that truth is not just relative in the MAGA movement, it is nonexistent. That fact is scrawled all over Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol.

The death count as a result of the assault reached five on Sunday. All the deaths are devastating, but especially that of the capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick, who was beaten to death after being hit with a fire extinguisher. These were the very same “blue lives” many Trump supporters proclaimed to want to protect over the summer when the killing of George Floyd roiled parts of the country against police.

The “law and order” president who unearthed one of America’s most chilling phrases from American history, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” said to rioters on Wednesday that they were “special” and that he loved them. On Wednesday, blue lives, McConnell and Pence were not the only ones feeling the yoke Trump has placed on so many scapegoats. The execution of democracy was under attack as well, both on its physical presence and its symbolism.

Right after a rally where Trump implored his crowd to head to the Capitol, rioters scaled the walls of the largest monolith to worldwide freedom with intent to bring it down in Trump’s name. Photos have since been made famous of an Arkansas man, Richard Barnett who put his flag down, feet up and wrote a frightening message on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk. “We will not back down.” Office after office had their files and desks upended leaving a mess for humble Capitol staff to cleanup.

The rotunda with Constantino Brumidi’s painting ‘The Apotheosis of Washington’ shows our nation’s first President ascending into the heavens while looking down at the atrocious chaos one man can conduct as a sea of red-hatted rioters posted their flags on statues of former presidents. Others took time to grift artifacts from either chamber of Congress. Meanwhile, Americans and the world watched on televisions and streaming devices as rioters descended from the gallery in the chamber of the Senate.

One of the most ubiquitous photos circulating that is sure to find itself into the history books is that of a cadre of guards pointing their guns behind a barricaded door. Rioters forcefully broke through glass and the guards were making their last stand as representatives were being whisked away. Many have asked in the days since, how much worse could it have been?