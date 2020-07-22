Gardening Guru: Tips for August

1) Squash bugs try to take over the zucchini. Boy, they are smelly when I squish them, but that’s the best way for me to quickly rid my squash of the hundreds of nymphs (babies). Better still, find their yellow egg clusters on the undersides of leaves and smash those.

2) Striped potato beetles all over the tomatillos. They are harder to squash because the adults can fly away. But again, finding the eggs on the undersides of leaves is very efficient. I practice a sort of yoga to bend over and look up to the undersides. I’m sure this looks very odd, but no one else is ever around watching me work in my private vegetable garden. And I can decimate the pest population in a few days, although I keep my watch up all season. It’s very satisfying to find and destroy egg clusters.

3) Elaborate time-consuming structures built to keep deer and rabbits out of the fruit trees and vegetables in our little farm. So far so good, but the real, hungry-deer browsing season doesn’t start until late summer here in the low foothills. I’ve given the Asian-pear tree up to the black bear that visits every fall. One must chose one’s battles.

4) Gophers. Always. Gopher-caged my raised containers. They still find sneaky ways.

5) Leaf-footed beetles in the chard. Really? One mass of adults and nymphs. I wadded them up in between chard leaves, gave the mass a good squish and tossed it over the pasture fence. They haven’t been back. Yet.

6) Blossom-end-rot on the peppers. Difficult to eliminate. Doesn’t hurt the fruit that isn’t brown so I just cut that part off and use the rest. Uneven watering is the most common cause, but since the garden is on a timer, it’s a problem only when the temperature fluctuates a lot, as it had during late spring as the fruit was setting.

Even with all of this, I persist. Why? The harvest, of course! We always celebrate our first home-grown tomato of the season as if it’s the first tomato of our lives. Don’t we?

Here is a quick list of other things you could do in the garden this month:

Planting: Seeds for cool season vegetables: Asian greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, leek, lettuce, pea, spinach, Swiss chard are some examples. Plant more beans in the ground, and short-season corn (check the package). Wait until cooler weather for ornamentals, including trees.