Gardening Guru: Pesticide Disposal

Learn to read labels: It is a good idea to learn how to read the pesticide label. They are there primarily to help us achieve maximum benefits with minimum risk. Both depend on following label directions correctly. Labels on pesticide bottles and bags give specific instruction on use and disposal. Read and follow the label before each use, and when storing or disposing the pesticide. Do not trust your memory—you may have forgotten part of the instructions. Use of any pesticide in any way that does not comply with the label direction and precautions is illegal. It may also be ineffective on the pests and even worse, pose risks to users or the environment. Labels also list if the pesticide is toxic to the bee population. It is a good idea to read the label prior to purchasing a product to make sure is effective on the pest you are trying to control. Keep products in their original container with labels intact.

Disposal of pesticides: Dispose of pesticides as instructed on the product label. If the label is ineligible and contents cannot be identified it’s best to dispose of it right away. Some chemicals do not age well, if they have been sitting on a shelf for a while it is best to get rid of them. Old chemicals might have been removed from the market and it could now be illegal to use them—for example, diazinon has not been allowed for homeowner-use since 2004!

If any product remains in the container, even a tiny amount, it must be disposed of as household hazardous waste. Never reuse empty pesticide containers. Pesticide residues can contaminate or mix with any new content and cause serious harm. Never pour pesticides down the sink, toilet, sewer, or street drain.

Many municipal drinking water and wastewater treatment systems are not equipped to remove all pesticides. If pesticides reach waterways, they can harm fish, plants, and other living things. You cannot dispose of pesticide bottles or containers in your garbage can! Instead, you need to take them to an approved Household Hazardous Waste Center.

Prepare your work space: Once you are ready to tackle the task, make sure to line the floor with a heavy plastic tarp, and have readily available kitty litter or sand and plenty of paper towels for cleaning spills. Have a plastic container(s) lined with heavy garbage bags. You need to wear protective gloves (not cloth unless the label specifically says they are safe for handling chemicals), and closed-toe shoes in order to avoid contact with skin. It’s a good idea to wear protective goggles to avoid injuring your eyes. Protect pets and children, make sure they are in the house and away from your work space.