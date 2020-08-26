Gardening Guru: In the Summer Heat

A chronic water deficit causes slow growth or stops growth altogether. Leaf color may change and deciduous trees may drop their leaves prematurely. Prolonged water stress causes shoot and branch dieback. Chronically water stressed plants have less resistance to pests, leading to injury from insects or diseases. Leafy plants have a permanent wilting point, beyond which they cannot be revived.

Container plants and plants in small areas limited by concrete have a reduced volume of soil. This limits the water available in the root zone. Environmental factors, such as high light intensity, wind, temperature and relative humidity determine the evaporative potential of the plant’s location. Plants should be checked daily for their water status. A quick and simple method is a moisture meter. The probes are pushed into the soil and register from dry to moist. The meter can be found at home improvement stores for about $12 to $15. They are especially handy with potted plants. The soil on the top may feel dry to touch, but the meter will detect if the pot is not draining and the roots are actually sitting in water. If the plant is in water logged soil, the roots cannot take up oxygen, nutrients or water, and the plant will die.

Spread mulch on the ground around trees and shrubs to keep moisture in and heat away from the roots. Mulch needs to be kept away from the crown of the plant to avoid fungal diseases. If the plant is on a drip irrigation system, the emitters need to be checked regularly for clogging, displacement by lawn equipment, damage from gophers or inadequate size for the plant. As the plant or tree grows, it will require additional water.

Using a hose timer will save water when you use a sprinkler to water a stressed plant. An alternative is using the kitchen timer to avoid forgetting that the hose is running and wasting water. Fall is the best time to plant many perennial plants, but they will need extra water to get established when the temperature is still high.