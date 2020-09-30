Gardening Guru: Tips for October

Deep water your trees a little extra as they enter dormancy unless we get several nicely spaced storms. Adjust automatic systems to reflect cooler temperatures. In the mountains and foothills, wrap your pipes and remove and store faucet timers before the first frost.

Mow warm-season lawns a little shorter and overseed with perennial rye seeds if you want green grass in the winter. For brown patches in lawns, scratch the surface with a rake and spread ¼-inch mulch over the brown patch.

Preemergent herbicide can be applied, except where you plan to grow wildflowers, to help prevent annual bluegrass, mustard, mallow (cheeseweed), clover and purslane. Just like with grass and edibles, we have two main seasons of weeds: warm and cool. October is the month all the cool season weeds start popping up. Be ready!

This is a good month to check your tree stakes in anticipation of winter winds. If the tree can stand up on its own and the root ball seems secure, remove the stakes completely, and let it bend in a breeze; this will help the trunk gain strength. Stakes should never be right up against the trunk. Those stakes are for transporting from the nursery, not long-term. If you need to stake a tree, we have information on our website on how to do it properly: bit.ly/30cnl7K

Go easy on the nitrogen-heavy fertilizer as we go into fall to avoid frost burn of new tender foliage. This is the season, however, to fertilize cool-season lawns and winter-blooming annuals and perennials.

Conserving: Top dress your planting beds and even your lawn with compost. Add another layer of organic mulch to keep your soil healthy. Healthy soil is a vital part of the thriving garden, although it’s easy to take it for granted. Mulch, whether organic or inorganic (rock and decomposed granite) also decreases damage to the soil from rain and reduces both wind and water erosion. You may think about creating a rain garden this year, which can be a way to keep more storm water on your property for use by your plants and the microorganisms in the soil. It can be as simple as a natural low area in the garden. Remove any lawn and weeds. Line it with river rock of varying sizes, with perhaps a boulder or two if you wish. Plant riparian native plants around the borders, such as California goldenrod (Solidago velutina), California fuscia (Epilobium californica), field sedge (Carex pansa) and perhaps a western spice bush (Calycanthus occidentalis).

Although we have to manage many pest insects in the cool of fall, especially in our edible gardens, identify an unknown insect before you kill it or use insecticides. You may be surprised to find you have a wonderful ally.

As always, take some time, especially this year, to enjoy your garden. Allow it to help you as you help it. Plants live on a different time scale than we do, one that can be calming if we start to notice it. One of the best ways to do this is to sit quietly and just watch the plants, insects, birds and other wildlife. Either in a state of careful observation or by just letting your mind wander, you can find steadiness and perspective in the October garden.

Due to the shelter-at-home guidelines, the Master Gardeners have canceled all public events for the time being, but their phone lines are still open: 559-684-3325, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.