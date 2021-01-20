There’s Still Time to Plant Berries

In-ground planting: Blueberries are shallow rooted, so the planting hole must be wide. Rake the soil into a mound with a one-foot trench down the middle. Soak the bare root or the container grown root ball before placing in the trench and then cover with pine wood chips or other organic material. Make sure that the stem of the plant is above ground level by one to two inches (we call that planting high).

Prune bare-root plants at planting time: When planting bare-root you most likely will need to cut the length of the branches by as much as two-thirds so that they are in good balance with the root system. So first completely remove any small spindly canes and cut the thicker canes to about six inches height. Any flowers should be removed to ensure that the plant’s energy is directed into vegetative growth, not fruit development. Believe it or not this actually increases the success of plant survival.

Container planting: Blueberries can be grown in big pots or half barrels. Blend your own mix. Use 50% camellia/azalea mix and 50% peat moss. Or, use one-third potting soil, one-third peat moss, and one-third small shavings of pine chips. Either blend will need four ounces of soil sulfur for a five-gallon container.

Watering: Whether you grow in the ground or in the container young blueberry bushes need to be moist so that roots can develop and grow. In the ground a drip system on a timer might be your best bet. With emitters 12 inches apart and a flow rate of 0.5 gallons per hour about 15 minutes a day is needed until roots are established.

Blueberry varieties: Some blueberry bushes are deciduous, and others are evergreen and only a few of each perform well in our area. Deciduous bushes with the best flavor are ‘South Moon’ (large and sweet berries) and ‘Reveille’ (small and firm berries). Evergreen bushes with good plant vigor and production and with the best flavor are ‘Sharpblue’ and ‘Misty.’ It takes two to three years for blueberries to establish and mature. Commercial plantings are not harvested until three to four years after planting.

Cane berries (raspberries, blackberries, and boysenberries): Look out folks—these plants require room to roam and structures to keep them from becoming a thorny berry bramble. Plant cane berries two to seven feet apart in a row, with rows at least eight feet apart. There are erect, semi-erect, and trailing berries. Almost all need to be grown between two metal poles (tilted wider at the top than at the bottom or not) with six wires (two each strung at three-, four-, and five-foot heights) down the length of the row. The canes grow up and you thread them through the two wires for support.

Trailing blackberry varieties: ‘Ollalie’ is the earliest variety to produce good tasting berries and ‘Marion’ is a little later but the high standard for flavor. Both of these varieties are much easier to maintain then other trailing blackberries. They have fewer but stronger canes and a lot less brush to maintain.

Erect blackberries: Erect blackberries are a little easier to grow than the trailing blackberries, but they do require maintenance. We recommend that you choose thornless varieties and plant them three feet apart. The following are all good producers of tasty fruit and are listed in their order of maturity: ‘Arapaho,’ ‘Ouachita,’ and ‘Triple Crown.’ If you choose ‘Apache’ and ‘Kiowa’ (known for its monster berry size) then be aware that they carry big thorns and need to be planted five to seven feet apart down the row.

Boysenberry: Try the thornless variety appropriately named ‘Thornless.’

Raspberries: In our area raspberries tend to sunburn so plan on providing a shade cloth if you just have to grow your own. ‘Fall gold’ is a yellow variety that doesn’t sunburn as easily.

