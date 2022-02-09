Pomegranates for ornamental landscaping

Standard pomegranates form deciduous round shrubs or multi-limbed trees up to 20 feet tall. While the tried and true varieties are ‘Wonderful’ and ‘Granada,’ there are now many new varieties for sale that are marketed as “seedless” or “soft-seeded.” While they still have seeds, they are very soft and edible. The new varieties should be available at your favorite nursery. If not, then ask them to order them for you. The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources has a page of pomegranate resources, complete with a list of suggested varieties for the backyard orchard here: homeorchard.ucanr.edu/Fruits_&_Nuts/Pomegranate.

Dwarf pomegranates make excellent container plants and can be used as bonsai trees. There are several varieties, such as ‘Chico,’ which are fruitless. ‘Nana’ and ‘Purple Sunset’ will bear small fruit which can be used in many arts and craft projects.

Non-fruiting varieties of pomegranates are ‘California Sunset’ with double coral flowers, ‘Toyosho’ with double peach flowers, and ‘Noshi Shibari’ with double white flowers. These are all very showy, and because they do not set fruit, the bloom time is much longer. I have California Sunset, and I must add the blossoms are huge and the hummingbirds absolutely love it.

Plant pomegranates in the warmest and sunniest spot to get the best, sweetest fruit, but they will survive in partial shade, too. New trees should be cut back to one foot tall when they are about two feet high. From this point, allow four or five shoots to develop, which should be evenly distributed around the short trunk to keep the tree well balanced. Since fruits are borne only at the tips of new growth, it is recommended that for the first three years the branches be shortened annually. This will encourage the maximum number of new shoots on all sides and help develop a strong framed tree. After the third year, only suckers and dead branches are removed.

New trees need sufficient water to get established. Regular watering helps fruit development and reduces thorns. Mature trees only need watering once every two to three weeks during the summer, and if we get winter rain, there is no need to water at all during the winter. Flowers develop on new growth each spring and the fruit ripens in the fall.

Pomegranates have the usual problems with aphids, whiteflies and mealy bugs; however, predatory lady beetles and lacewings also lay their eggs on the leaves, keeping those pests under control. A moth called the omnivorous leaf roller can be a pest in our area. The larvae feed on the rind, causing damage. After entering the fruit they feed on the seeds until they pupate. Weed control can reduce the insect population, and spraying Bacillus thuringiensis (an organic pesticide that targets worms) also helps. Fortunately there is usually enough fruit for both the home gardener and the moth to enjoy.

The pomegranate is self-pollinated as well as cross-pollinated by insects. Cross pollination increases fruit set, so encourage all those birds, bees and butterflies that are attracted to those bright scarlet flowers by not spraying pesticides unless absolutely necessary.

So there you have it. Great small ornamental trees that like sun and heat, have scarlet blossoms to attract birds in the summer, and fall color and fruit besides.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Visalia Farmers’ Market in the southwest parking lot of Sequoia Mall in Visalia. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.