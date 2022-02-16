Figs, the Fascinating Fruit of the Ancients

Figs (Ficus carica) are members of the Moraceae family and are grown for their edible fruit; for information about their ornamental relatives see Ficus. Figs grow well in most areas of California but need a lot of heat for the fruit to mature properly. Fig trees should have at least six hours of sun daily. They need protection from the cold in cooler parts of the state. Fig trees can grow 20 to 30 feet but can be pruned yearly to a smaller size during the winter dormant season. They can tolerate wet soils more than most other fruit trees, but they prefer well drained soils.

Gophers can be a problem if not controlled. Figs can be troubled by fungal diseases, as well as the odd bacteria or virus. A common fungus is Fig Rust, which appears as rust-colored spots on the leaf’s underside; it responds well to Neem Oil treatment. Fig trees are largely, however, free from bothersome pests and diseases, but birds, wasps and hornets can cause problems, as they will all enjoy eating your figs. Figs are ripe when they droop, soften and change color. Gardeners enjoy figs best right off the tree, but figs will hold in the refrigerator for two to three days.

Fun fact: Fig trees have no blossoms on their branches. The blossom is inside of the fruit. Many tiny flowers produce little edible crunchy seeds which give figs their amazing unique texture.

While there are over 700 varieties of figs, ‘Black Mission’ is one of the most dependable cultivars for home orchards in our valley. Its purple-black skin with red flesh is good, fresh or dried. The breba (first crop) matures in early summer, and the second crop matures in September to October. The ‘Brown Turkey’ variety produces two crops yearly. It is a large fruit of excellent quality and has purple-green skin and red flesh. Other standard varieties for the San Joaquin Valley are: ‘Osborn Pacific,’ ‘Italian Everbearing,’ ‘Kadota,’ ‘Osborn,’ ‘Smyrna-type’ and ‘White Genoa.’ Most fig varieties require no pollination. The Smyrna types, usually dried figs from the market, require caprification, that is pollination by caprifig wasps living nearby. The ‘Calimyrna,’ for example, is a commercially grown fig that has excellent properties but requires very specific cross-pollination every three to five days with female wasps from the caprifig over a two- to three-week period. This variety is not recommended for the home garden, as capri fig female wasps can be difficult to obtain.

Fun fact: Sometimes called the “food of gods,” figs are very high in calcium, have more potassium than bananas and, ounce for ounce, have more fiber than prunes.