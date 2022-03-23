Plant a Tree for Arbor Day

Staking – Trees are usually purchased with a wooden stake bound tightly to the trunk. Remove it. This nursery stake is only for ease of nursery operations and will hurt the proper development of a tree in the landscape. Try not to stake your tree. Staking trees is undesirable, but sometimes necessary. Support staking may be required when a trunk is not sturdy enough to support the top or it is unable to return to an upright position after a wind. Take the time to plant and stake a tree correctly.

How not to stake a tree – If staking is necessary, plant the stakes with the tree. Use two or three support stakes and loosely tie the trunk to them with wide rubber ties. Hold the trunk at the base in one hand and slide your hand up until the top is upright…this is the height to attach the ties.

Stake removal – Most stakes can be removed after one year. The sooner a tree can stand alone, the sooner it will become strong. You’ll notice adolescent and mature trees all over town with wooden stakes still at their sides. These stakes have long since served their purpose and often damage the tree. Needless to say “trees on crutches” look absolutely ridiculous! Remove tree stakes as soon as possible.

What tree to plant – The Master Gardeners have developed a complete list of deciduous, evergreen, and problem trees for our area. You can access it online at tinyurl.com/4w4xrm4j.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, April 2, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Main Street Jamboree at Mooney Grove Park in Visalia; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tulare Garden Festival at Tulare City Public Library. You can also contact them at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.