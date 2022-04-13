Drip Irrigation 101

In this age of ongoing drought and water rationing, drip irrigation can help home owners meet the water requirements of their landscapes. Drip irrigation is the slow, frequent application of water through emitters. Emitters are built in or attached to ½-inch or 5⁄ 8 -inch flexible tubing to carry water to each plant, tree, or garden pot. A basic drip system has three basic parts: a control system, a distribution system, and the emitters.

Before talking about the parts of a drip irrigation system, a few words on water. Since water in a drip system passes through very small openings, it is essential the water be clean and free of algae or sediment, has low hardness, and has a pressure of 20 to 30 psi (pounds per square inch). Most municipal water supplies meet or exceed these requirements. Well water needs to be checked for cleanliness, pressure and hardness before installing a drip irrigation system.

Ready for a deep dive into drip irrigation basics and terms? Read on!

1. Control system. The main components of the control system are a controller with valves, a filter, and a pressure regulator. There are several types of controllers. The simplest is a mechanical valve that connects to a faucet that can be set for a certain amount of time.

Next in complexity is a controller with a single valve. It is battery operated, mounted on a single faucet or pipeline. Start times and run days can be set as needed.

A more complex controller has several stations. Each can be connected to an anti-siphon style solenoid valve to prevent back flow. Four to six stations are the most common, but more are available. Each station’s run time can be set separately.