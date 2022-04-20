Attracting Butterflies to Your Garden

Grow plants that have blooms rich in nectar. There is a reason the Buddleia’s common name is butterfly bush. In the summer, its beautiful fragrant flowers of blue, purple or white are usually covered with butterflies. In spring, you may choose water wise lilacs, which need occasional watering once established, or common yarrow (a native), both of which come in a variety of colors. For purple flowers, try Mexican heather, which requires a little more water, or drought tolerant lavenders and coneflowers. A few possibilities for this area during the summer include yellow coreopsis, daisies, marigolds, and blue mist bluebeard, a shrub that has blue flowers in late summer.

Plants that prefer light shade, need little water and attract butterflies are monkey flowers (a native) and shasta daisies. Select late bloomers like asters and chrysanthemums to extend your viewing time. Painted ladies butterflies feed on cosmos, hollyhock and apricot mallow. And don’t forget butterfly weed (Asclepias), which is both a food source for the monarch and a host plant that provides food for their caterpillars. Butterfly weed also attracts many other butterflies and skippers. You can use resources like Master Gardeners’ plant lists and the Sunset Western Garden Book to investigate more choices.

Grow plants in a variety of sizes and colors. Some butterflies desire a variety of species. They are attracted to red, orange, yellow and purple. If you create large swaths of color, it will be easier for the butterflies to find your garden. Provide places of protection, especially from wind. Protection may come in the form of butterfly houses, which are similar to birdhouses. However, their openings are slotted rather than round. These can be purchased through gardening supply catalogs or online.

Provide some mud puddles so that butterflies may sip from them to supplant their diet with salts and minerals naturally found in the soil. If you place flat rocks in a sunny location, you may observe butterflies warming themselves in the morning and resting.

There are many natural predators that prey on butterflies. Animals such as birds, spiders and lizards are a few enemies of butterflies. Insecticides that kill pests will also kill your butterflies. If you feel the need to reduce the pests in your garden, using insecticidal soap, hand picking pests off the plants or using beneficial insects will provide a safer habitat for butterflies. Integrated pest management information found at: www.ipm.ucdavis.edu offers details on these methods.

Providing food for the larval stage of the butterfly is important. Butterflies have a life cycle that includes four stages: egg, larva, pupa and adult. The female selects a plant upon which she lays an egg. The caterpillar emerges to chew and chomp through the host plant and eventually the larva changes into a pupa or chrysalis. What was once a worm-like creature emerges from the pupa case as a winged, colorful and lovely insect that seemingly drifts through the air.