Ceanothus Is a Showy Shrub

Ceanothus is a diverse group of shrubs called by the common nicknames “Wild lilac” and “California lilac,” since the majority of species are native to California. It’s easy to find a spot for Ceanothus in any landscape, for there is a wide range in their growth habit. Some can be small ground cover varieties, others are medium size shrubs, and still others may be classified as small trees. Most are evergreen.

Ceanothus is among the most popular western native plants, especially valued for their colorful blooms and variety of shape. They thrive in a dry, Mediterranean type climate; yet tolerate the extreme summer heat of the San Joaquin valley and the occasional mild winter freezes. They attract a variety of wildlife by providing shelter, seeds and nectar.

Their most poignant quality is their striking floral display. The individual flowers are each quite small, yet are grouped into large, round or plume-like clusters, often covering the whole shrub. The flower colors vary from deep to pale blue, purple, lilac or white. They are usually quite fragrant, attracting bees for honey production; hummingbirds; as well as several types of butterflies. The eye-catching floral show can begin in late winter and extend into late spring.