Gardening Challenges

If the plant is receiving more sun than usual and it’s the heat of summer, setting up a shade cloth or umbrella can provide a nicer environment. Also check your irrigation timers, lines and settings, as a power outage may have reset the programming. Use a moisture meter near the base of the plant–the surface may seem dry, but the roots might be too wet.

Check around the root zone of failing plants: Is the soil totally dry or very wet with pooled water or a sulfur smell? Gophers and voles will chew irrigation lines diverting water away from plants, leaving the resulting leaky tubing to cause excess water elsewhere. Damage to a main irrigation line from equipment may not be obvious on the soil surface, but could be flooding the root zone, impeding oxygen to the roots. Mushrooms growing in the area indicate soggy soil.

Are there obvious pest problems such as nematodes attached to the roots? Are the roots healthy, with little root filaments, or dry and brittle?

A wait and see approach, along with making some accommodations for the plant, such as providing a shade cover for a plant previously in the shade and now in full sun or adjusting the irrigation, may return the plant to good health.

If the challenge has overwhelmed the plant, how can you prevent a recurrence? Evaluate the site in terms of sun and shade, drainage, existing plants and trees, and ease of irrigation. In selecting plants, think about gardener issues such as time to care for plants requiring a lot of attention to thrive, or the ability to perform the labor needed for a plant to look its best.

Soil testing can be done for pH, nutrients and trace elements. Home test kits are fairly inexpensive, but the accuracy varies. A commercial laboratory will provide an accurate analysis, but they are more costly. Home tests which can provide helpful information include squeezing a handful of soil to check how it clumps together, dig a hole and measure how long it takes to drain, look for worms in the dug up soil, and test for soil pH with a test kit or probe.

Planting in containers is easier on the gardener and can protect the plants from pests and environmental issues. Pots set out on the porch are easier to monitor for pest invasion, can be moved for sun or frost protection and provide herbs or vegetables close to the kitchen.

Learning new information, such as plant selection best suited to your site or cultural care to produce the garden of your dreams, is a good starting point. Working around unavoidable challenges makes us more well-rounded gardeners. Imagine how you will feel next year having met the challenge and created a lovely garden.

The Master Gardeners will be live to answer your questions on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kaweah Oaks Preserve in Exeter for Go Native: A Native American Cultural Celebration. They can also be contacted between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to answer your questions at 559-684-3325, or visit their web site at ucanr.edu/sites/UC_Master_Gardeners.