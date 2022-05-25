Earwigs, Chewers in the Night

Disappointment only begins to describe my reaction when I checked my newly planted cucumber seedling and my two pony packs of zinnia seedlings. Nearly all the leaves and parts of the zinnia flowers were chewed. Did snails or slugs inflict this damage on my tender plants? Not likely with the lack of spring rain, and because I saw no telltale signs of snail/slug slime paths. Armed with my flashlight and determination, I went out to my garden after dark to find the guilty culprits. There they were, earwigs, scurrying around eating like diners at an all-you-can-eat buffet!

The most common earwig species in California is the fast-moving European earwig, Forficula auricularia, accidentally introduced from Europe into North America in the early 1900s. The adult earwig’s body is about ½ to ¾ inch long and is a shiny, reddish-brown. The pair of noticeable appendages that resemble forceps (or pincers) at the tail end of its body aids in accurate identification. Most species have wings, but they seldom fly. Juvenile earwigs look like adults, but they are smaller and lack wings.

Female earwigs lay masses of 30 or more eggs in cells dug in the ground in the fall and winter. Eggs hatch into small, light brown “nymphs” that remain in the cell while their mother tends them, feeding and protecting them—very unusual in the insect world. They develop from egg to adult in four nymphal stages through gradual metamorphosis, similar to grasshoppers. Usually only one generation is produced each year. Part of the earwig population hibernates in the winter in pairs beneath the soil. In our hot San Joaquin Valley, earwigs are generally inactive during the summer.