Gardening Tips for June

June means hot and dry weather, with occasional drops in temperature. Daytime temperatures average around 92°F daytime and 58°F at night. Expect almost 14 hours of sunshine per day, but don’t expect rain: June is historically the third driest month of the year. Without adequate snowpack and rainfall this winter and spring, we are in another drought year. We know how to keep our gardens healthy and growing with water-efficient practices and low-water-use plants. We will continue to learn what practices and plants make the most sense for our new climate, our new water availability here in the arid west.

Planting: Your ornamental planting should be finished by the middle of the month. If you must plant ornamentals as the weather gets into the really hot days, choose water-tolerant plants. In low-water-use gardens, this can be the many sage (Salvia), among them California native sage, California fuchsia (Epilobium), sage hybrids and cultivars like “Hot Lips,” and “Flame,” plus Yarrow (Achillea), Butterfly Bush (Buddleia), Crape Myrtle (Lagerstroemia), Bougainvillea, rosemary, yucca (Hesperaloe), Quail bush (Lentiformis) and Apricot Mallow (Sphaeralcea).

In the edible garden, you can still plant melon, winter squash and pumpkin, basil, corn, and okra. Edible gardening is a high-maintenance project and is not low-water. But as long as we don’t waste or overuse water and we maximize our harvest by controlling pests and diseases, we should not be afraid to keep our edible gardens and fruit orchards.